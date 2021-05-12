Nano Tops 1-Day Volume of $66.10 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 12th. In the last week, Nano has traded down 15% against the US dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and approximately $66.10 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $8.60 or 0.00015587 BTC on popular exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,167.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,177.48 or 0.07572339 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.80 or 0.02566365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.31 or 0.00644050 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.49 or 0.00185778 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $443.75 or 0.00804358 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.23 or 0.00649354 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $348.09 or 0.00630967 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007040 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

