Nasdacoin Price Hits $0.0126 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. During the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $306,388.73 and $9,310.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 24,233,073 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

