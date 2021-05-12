Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Natera by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.91.

In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $110,744.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 436,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,525,908.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 41,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $4,340,346.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,277,291.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,664 shares of company stock valued at $22,500,995. 9.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NTRA stock opened at $90.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.92 and a beta of 1.66. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.21 and a 12 month high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

