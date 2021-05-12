National Bank Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Sun Life Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.53. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.33 EPS.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$11.65 billion for the quarter.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$73.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$71.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.21.

Shares of SLF stock opened at C$65.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of C$44.06 and a one year high of C$67.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$65.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$60.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89, a current ratio of 13.17 and a quick ratio of 12.45.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total transaction of C$957,390.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,725,417.28. Also, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.33, for a total transaction of C$1,241,362.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,590,251.67. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,552 shares of company stock worth $4,547,111.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.68%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

