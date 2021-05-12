National Bank Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stantec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STN. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

Shares of STN opened at $44.50 on Monday. Stantec has a 1 year low of $27.79 and a 1 year high of $47.56. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.99 and a 200-day moving average of $37.11.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Stantec had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $661.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.59 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stantec during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Stantec during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Stantec during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Stantec during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1346 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

