National Bank Financial Increases Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target to C$17.50

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price target lifted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IIP.UN. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.28.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of TSE IIP.UN traded down C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$15.49. 303,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$11.12 and a twelve month high of C$16.06. The company has a market cap of C$2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 13.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.09.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.