National Bank Financial Increases TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$147.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$147.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.34% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on X. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$155.00 price objective (up previously from C$145.00) on shares of TMX Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$144.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TMX Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$149.63.
TMX Group stock traded down C$1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$133.23. 128,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,438. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$134.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$128.69. TMX Group has a one year low of C$120.13 and a one year high of C$144.97. The company has a market cap of C$7.50 billion and a PE ratio of 27.13.
About TMX Group
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
