National Bank Financial Increases TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$147.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$147.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on X. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$155.00 price objective (up previously from C$145.00) on shares of TMX Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$144.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TMX Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$149.63.

Get TMX Group alerts:

TMX Group stock traded down C$1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$133.23. 128,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,438. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$134.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$128.69. TMX Group has a one year low of C$120.13 and a one year high of C$144.97. The company has a market cap of C$7.50 billion and a PE ratio of 27.13.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.44 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$219.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$216.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TMX Group will post 7.0300006 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.