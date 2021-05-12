National Bank Financial Raises BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Price Target to C$4.35

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$4.35 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.21% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.25 to C$4.35 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

BTB.UN stock traded down C$0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.02. The stock had a trading volume of 360,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,941. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.76. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$2.72 and a 1-year high of C$4.38. The stock has a market cap of C$286.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.96, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

