National Bank Financial Raises Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target to C$44.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$44.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.29% from the stock’s current price.

FTT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Finning International from C$34.50 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.05.

TSE FTT traded down C$0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$33.26. 696,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,221. Finning International has a 1-year low of C$16.60 and a 1-year high of C$35.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.97. The company has a market cap of C$5.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.66 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Finning International will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Darcy Joel Harrod sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.18, for a total value of C$25,505.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$281,368.32. Also, Senior Officer Anna Pia Marks sold 1,604 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total value of C$54,553.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,047 shares in the company, valued at C$919,884.70. Insiders sold 7,667 shares of company stock worth $249,076 in the last 90 days.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

