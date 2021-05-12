National Bank Financial Trims 5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Target Price to C$5.25

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$5.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 76.77% from the company’s current price.
VNP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on 5N Plus to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark raised their target price on 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Desjardins lifted their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Laurentian cut their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 5N Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.36.
5N Plus stock traded down C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 890,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,253. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23. 5N Plus has a 12 month low of C$1.46 and a 12 month high of C$5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$242.50 million and a PE ratio of 92.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.51.
About 5N Plus
5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.
