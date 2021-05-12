National Bank Financial Trims 5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Target Price to C$5.25

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$5.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 76.77% from the company’s current price.

VNP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on 5N Plus to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark raised their target price on 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Desjardins lifted their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Laurentian cut their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 5N Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.36.

5N Plus stock traded down C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 890,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,253. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23. 5N Plus has a 12 month low of C$1.46 and a 12 month high of C$5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$242.50 million and a PE ratio of 92.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.51.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$60.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.81 million. Sell-side analysts expect that 5N Plus will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

