National Bank Financial Weighs in on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.
Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 27.73%. The business had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of AQN opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.22. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $17.86.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 98.41%.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,546,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,930 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,840,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,676,000 after acquiring an additional 330,542 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,929,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,313,000 after acquiring an additional 86,187 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 43.9% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 105,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. 45.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.
