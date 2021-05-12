National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

National CineMedia has decreased its dividend by 54.6% over the last three years.

National CineMedia stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.08. 663,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,647. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.01. The company has a market cap of $323.74 million, a PE ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 1.91. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.11.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National CineMedia will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 599,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 1,968,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $11,221,692.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,170,718 shares of company stock valued at $12,158,993 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NCMI shares. Benchmark raised National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.45.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

