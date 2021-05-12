National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Grid presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Get National Grid alerts:

NYSE NGG opened at $64.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.89. The stock has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. National Grid has a twelve month low of $53.09 and a twelve month high of $65.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplex Trading boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading now owns 14 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $0 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 610.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in National Grid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.