National Vision Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:EYE)

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 15,237 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 8,181% compared to the typical volume of 184 call options.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EYE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.91. 1,556,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,173.04, a P/E/G ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.79. National Vision has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $53.68.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.41 million. National Vision had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

