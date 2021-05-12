Navcoin (NAV) Achieves Market Cap of $43.65 Million

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $43.65 million and $1.52 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00010601 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006647 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00063603 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001788 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000256 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,716,252 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.