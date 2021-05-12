Naviaddress Price Up 14% Over Last 7 Days (NAVI)

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. During the last seven days, Naviaddress has traded up 14% against the US dollar. One Naviaddress coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Naviaddress has a total market capitalization of $41,778.78 and $13,924.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.04 or 0.00086441 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00019159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $606.70 or 0.01190708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00068297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002125 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.13 or 0.00114087 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,180.18 or 0.10166583 BTC.

Naviaddress Coin Profile

Naviaddress (NAVI) is a coin. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 coins. The official website for Naviaddress is naviaddress.com . Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

Buying and Selling Naviaddress

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naviaddress should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Naviaddress using one of the exchanges listed above.

