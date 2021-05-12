Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 372.59% and a negative net margin of 1,310.93%.

NAVB stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $1.55. 111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,194. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $44.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.94. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $5.36.

In other news, Director Malcolm G. Witter bought 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at $97,290. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm G. Witter bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 46,500 shares of company stock worth $95,155. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages.

