nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.86.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company.

In other nCino news, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $1,823,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,718.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 335,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $22,743,705.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,308,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,626,070.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 404,171 shares of company stock valued at $27,500,036.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter worth $21,723,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the first quarter worth $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of nCino by 3,418.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the first quarter worth $40,000. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NCNO opened at $54.81 on Wednesday. nCino has a twelve month low of $52.54 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.67.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.33 million. Equities analysts expect that nCino will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

