Neal E. West Sells 400 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.90, for a total transaction of $55,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Neal E. West also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

On Monday, April 12th, Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $44,172.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $47,676.00.

KALU traded down $6.90 on Wednesday, hitting $132.64. The company had a trading volume of 119,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 6.70. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $50.49 and a 52-week high of $141.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Kaiser Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 247,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,503,000 after purchasing an additional 96,711 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.