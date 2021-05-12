Neo Performance Materials (NEO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.29 per share for the quarter.

NEO stock opened at C$19.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.79. Neo Performance Materials has a 12 month low of C$7.03 and a 12 month high of C$21.68. The stock has a market cap of C$722.23 million and a P/E ratio of -10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NEO shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.