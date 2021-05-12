Nervos Network Trading 2.8% Higher This Week (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded down 17.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0262 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $687.89 million and $71.99 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,675.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,032.56 or 0.07957635 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,323.41 or 0.02611542 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $330.99 or 0.00653151 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.35 or 0.00184221 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.93 or 0.00804978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $329.96 or 0.00651119 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.53 or 0.00624621 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007352 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 32,061,042,432 coins and its circulating supply is 26,286,785,922 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

