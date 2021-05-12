NestEGG Coin Price Tops $0.0178 (EGG)

NestEGG Coin (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 12th. During the last week, NestEGG Coin has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One NestEGG Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. NestEGG Coin has a market cap of $754,498.60 and $3,441.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00029579 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001438 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003775 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About NestEGG Coin

EGG is a coin. NestEGG Coin’s total supply is 42,342,655 coins. NestEGG Coin’s official website is www.nesteggcoin.com . NestEGG Coin’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling NestEGG Coin

