Nestree (EGG) Market Cap Reaches $12.51 Million

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. Nestree has a market cap of $12.51 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Nestree has traded down 15.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,767.87 or 1.00557603 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00047469 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00011098 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.18 or 0.00226605 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003846 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,502,530,850 coins. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

