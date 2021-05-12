Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,944 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 1.7% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.90.

Shares of NFLX traded down $6.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $489.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,850,653. The company’s 50-day moving average is $524.34 and its 200-day moving average is $519.13. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $397.86 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.85, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

