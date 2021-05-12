Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NLST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.19. 720,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,612. Netlist has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $3.05. The company has a market cap of $472.17 million, a P/E ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.18.

Separately, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Netlist from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

