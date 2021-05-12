NetSol Technologies (NTWK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $13.12 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 6.28%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average of $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.47 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. NetSol Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $6.12.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of NetSol Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

