Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $110.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.28% from the company’s previous close.
NBIX has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.63.
NBIX stock opened at $91.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.33 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $136.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.83.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.4% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.
