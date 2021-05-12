Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $110.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.28% from the company’s previous close.

NBIX has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.63.

NBIX stock opened at $91.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.33 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $136.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.83.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.4% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

