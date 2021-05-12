Neutrino USD (USDN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $438.60 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001980 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $438.60 million and $32.40 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.01 or 0.00601412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00073390 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.75 or 0.00238055 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004049 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $621.44 or 0.01245752 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $505.20 or 0.01012730 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 443,943,331 coins and its circulating supply is 443,942,780 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

