New Residential Investment Corp. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for New Residential Investment in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NRZ. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Shares of NRZ opened at $10.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88. New Residential Investment has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $11.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

In related news, CEO Michael Nierenberg acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 62.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after buying an additional 299,097 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 50.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 84,355 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 209.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 117,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 79,809 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

