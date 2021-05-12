Newscrypto Hits Market Capitalization of $248.72 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 12th. In the last week, Newscrypto has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $248.72 million and $11.90 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for about $1.56 or 0.00003079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.61 or 0.00632666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00073596 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.08 or 0.00240901 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $628.20 or 0.01239657 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00036068 BTC.

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,043,343 coins and its circulating supply is 159,393,695 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

