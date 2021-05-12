Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.92

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.92 and traded as high as $27.84. Newtek Business Services shares last traded at $27.39, with a volume of 134,813 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEWT. Zacks Investment Research raised Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Newtek Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Compass Point raised Newtek Business Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.50 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Newtek Business Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Newtek Business Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $613.70 million, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.92.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $14.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 million. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 32.87% and a return on equity of 15.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. This is a boost from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEWT. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Newtek Business Services by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 329,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 48,761 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Newtek Business Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $880,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Newtek Business Services by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 97,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 42,950 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Newtek Business Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $732,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Newtek Business Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

