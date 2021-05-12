NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Trading Down 11.9%

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) shares fell 11.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.16 and last traded at $28.16. 7,832 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 4,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.98.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.84 and its 200-day moving average is $30.77.

NEXON Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NEXOF)

NEXON Co, Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company's PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. It offers approximately 60 online games in 190 countries.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for NEXON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.