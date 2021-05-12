NEXT 1-Day Volume Reaches $10,933.00 (NEXT)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 40.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. In the last week, NEXT has traded 58.2% lower against the US dollar. One NEXT coin can now be bought for $0.0939 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges. NEXT has a market cap of $584,811.30 and approximately $10,933.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $325.47 or 0.00645023 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007458 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007063 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000176 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002458 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

