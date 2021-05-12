NEXT (LON:NXT) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

NEXT (LON:NXT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Liberum Capital in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NEXT from GBX 6,250 ($81.66) to GBX 7,135 ($93.22) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NEXT from GBX 8,800 ($114.97) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,131.67 ($80.11).

LON NXT opened at GBX 7,934 ($103.66) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63. NEXT has a twelve month low of GBX 4,348 ($56.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,404 ($109.80). The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8,021.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7,403.69.

In related news, insider Richard Papp sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,348 ($109.07), for a total value of £784,712 ($1,025,231.25).

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

