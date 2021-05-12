NFT Index (NFTI) Price Tops $717.44

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 12th. One NFT Index coin can now be purchased for $717.44 or 0.01365053 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NFT Index has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. NFT Index has a market cap of $1.60 million and $1,669.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00084035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00018967 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $550.33 or 0.01047092 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00072148 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.62 or 0.00111528 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,344.39 or 0.10168618 BTC.

About NFT Index

NFT Index (CRYPTO:NFTI) is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

