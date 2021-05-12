NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Earns Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS NDRBF remained flat at $$38.80 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.80. NIBE Industrier AB has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80.

NIBE Industrier AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells various energy efficient solutions for indoor climate comfort, and components and solutions for intelligent heating and control in Nordic countries, rest of Europe, North America, Australia, Asia, and internationally.

