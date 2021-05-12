Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.11. The stock had a trading volume of 618,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,941,088. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The firm has a market cap of $258.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.15.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

