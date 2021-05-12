Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Purchases 34,190 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 358,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,190 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 5.6% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $20,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,854. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.69.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

