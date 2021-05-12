Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Purchases 595 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 26,236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in Honeywell International by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 19,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 86,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Argus boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $4.82 on Wednesday, hitting $224.34. The stock had a trading volume of 29,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,853. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.34 and a 200 day moving average of $208.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.11 and a twelve month high of $232.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

