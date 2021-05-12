Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Purchases 765 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,709,879,000 after acquiring an additional 776,600 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,130,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,525,000 after buying an additional 97,189 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,115,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,372,618,000 after buying an additional 218,524 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,094,000 after buying an additional 776,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,195,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,676,000 after buying an additional 52,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.83.

NYSE AMT traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $243.84. The company had a trading volume of 9,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,218. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.00. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.47, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.17%.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

