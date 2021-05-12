Niftyx Protocol Price Hits $0.44 on Major Exchanges (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. During the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar. Niftyx Protocol has a total market capitalization of $22.43 million and $725,460.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000804 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00084426 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00019152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $573.40 or 0.01055761 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00070024 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002112 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.50 or 0.00111403 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00061458 BTC.

About Niftyx Protocol

SHROOM is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

