Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 108.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,940,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,532,876 shares during the quarter. JD.com makes up approximately 1.2% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.22% of JD.com worth $247,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $979,596,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,951,000. TRG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,133 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in JD.com by 530.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,628,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $231,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,616 shares in the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JD shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Shares of JD traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.05. The company had a trading volume of 137,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,015,399. The stock has a market cap of $96.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $108.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.70.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. JD.com’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

