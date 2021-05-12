Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,727,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046,745 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.43% of Pinterest worth $201,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 15,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $1,365,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $201,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 827,687 shares of company stock valued at $63,867,719.

PINS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, March 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

Shares of NYSE PINS traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.13. 92,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,783,513. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.30 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.13.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. Pinterest’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

