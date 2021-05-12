Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $202.02 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 891,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,615 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $202,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 45,800.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 17,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,759,000 after buying an additional 10,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. CICC Research began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.52.

NYSE BABA traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $222.08. The company had a trading volume of 227,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,850,734. The firm has a market cap of $600.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $194.03 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $230.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

