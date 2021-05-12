Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,006 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of Activision Blizzard worth $61,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,763,000 after buying an additional 3,760,947 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $1,389,418,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,206 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $806,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATVI traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.10. The company had a trading volume of 65,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,101,823. The company has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.94 and a 200-day moving average of $89.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.59 and a 1-year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATVI. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

