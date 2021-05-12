NIX (NIX) Price Down 9.8% This Week

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Over the last seven days, NIX has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. NIX has a market capitalization of $20.06 million and $91,343.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NIX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000782 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,265.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,101.76 or 0.07847903 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.11 or 0.02600387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.56 or 0.00651589 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.93 or 0.00185465 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $421.03 or 0.00805561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $346.42 or 0.00662798 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.78 or 0.00638628 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00007404 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,092,899 coins. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

