Noir Trading Down 27.8% Over Last Week (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Noir has a total market cap of $553,675.96 and approximately $1,919.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Noir has traded 27.8% lower against the dollar. One Noir coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00071545 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.57 or 0.00344294 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00010221 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00030382 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00010740 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,478,740 coins. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

