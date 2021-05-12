Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Position Boosted by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 64.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,312,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513,763 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.76% of Nomad Foods worth $36,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $45,468,000. Robecosam AG raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 449.0% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 798,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,307,000 after acquiring an additional 653,340 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,516,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,242,000 after acquiring an additional 604,379 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,274,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,074,000 after acquiring an additional 583,169 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Fundamental Research LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $13,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NOMD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of NYSE NOMD traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.55. 4,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,452. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.94.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

