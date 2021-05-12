Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Trading Down 1.3%

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF)’s stock price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.71 and last traded at $22.71. Approximately 1,216 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 4,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.01.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.16.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, markets, and sells integrated circuits, systems, and solutions for short- and long-range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company specializes in ultra-low power components, based on its proprietary 2.4 GHz RF, Bluetooth low energy, and LTE-M and NB- Internet of Things (IoT); and develops low power cellular IoT.

