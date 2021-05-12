NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) PT Set at €42.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) has been assigned a €42.00 ($49.41) target price by Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 4.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Oddo Bhf set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on NORMA Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on NORMA Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €45.78 ($53.86).

Shares of NORMA Group stock opened at €43.96 ($51.72) on Wednesday. NORMA Group has a 52 week low of €19.03 ($22.39) and a 52 week high of €47.98 ($56.45). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €42.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is €39.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 94.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.76.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

