NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) PT Set at €42.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) has been assigned a €42.00 ($49.41) target price by Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 4.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Oddo Bhf set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on NORMA Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on NORMA Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €45.78 ($53.86).

Shares of NORMA Group stock opened at €43.96 ($51.72) on Wednesday. NORMA Group has a 52 week low of €19.03 ($22.39) and a 52 week high of €47.98 ($56.45). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €42.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is €39.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 94.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.76.

NORMA Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

